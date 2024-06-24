Systelligence LLC Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.68. 461,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,298. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.