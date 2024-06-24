Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 109,454 shares.The stock last traded at $42.56 and had previously closed at $42.65.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sprott by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprott by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sprott by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

