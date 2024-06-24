Systelligence LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Systelligence LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 179,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,935. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $36.57.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

