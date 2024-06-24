Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 67,655 shares.The stock last traded at $61.19 and had previously closed at $62.25.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $869.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

