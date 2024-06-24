iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 181,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 281,024 shares.The stock last traded at $46.88 and had previously closed at $46.91.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,435,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after acquiring an additional 249,716 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

