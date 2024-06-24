Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.52. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 396,880 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $733.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

