Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.86. Sirius XM shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 8,962,810 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Sirius XM Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,193,000 after buying an additional 1,685,696 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,997,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 871,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

