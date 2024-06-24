Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $9.23

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $9.00. Viant Technology shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 24,614 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $584.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Viant Technology by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.