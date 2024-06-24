Swipe (SXP) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $148.00 million and $5.51 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 608,203,370 coins and its circulating supply is 608,201,380 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

