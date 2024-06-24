BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.97 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,611.94 or 1.00024586 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074868 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997386 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

