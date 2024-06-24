Centurion (CNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.45

Centurion (CNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Centurion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Centurion has a market capitalization of $47,071.41 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00062681 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

