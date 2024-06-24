PAID Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.80 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $19.80 million and $41,843.86 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.0694268 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $39,695.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

