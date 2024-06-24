tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $19.39 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. tomiNet has a market cap of $19.39 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 142,592,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,386,167 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 142,592,050.0352343 with 125,386,167.68228191 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.15420791 USD and is down -9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $6,960,181.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

