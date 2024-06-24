JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 285

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.19) to GBX 285 ($3.62) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.24) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.67) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 285.80 ($3.63).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 230.40 ($2.93). The company had a trading volume of 27,902,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,404,850. The firm has a market cap of £13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,291.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 259 ($3.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 245.93.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,433.32 ($3,091.89). In related news, insider John Kingman purchased 7,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £20,024.78 ($25,444.45). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £2,433.32 ($3,091.89). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,919 shares of company stock worth $2,732,050. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

