Wise (LON:WISE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.39) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WISE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.49) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,123 ($14.27) price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 916.20 ($11.64).
In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon purchased 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.30) per share, with a total value of £2,497.88 ($3,173.93). Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
