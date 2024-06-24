SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 230,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 119,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 244,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 343,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 99,037 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. 2,085,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,663. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

