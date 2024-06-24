Systelligence LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Systelligence LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 2.34% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,321,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 717.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 162,595 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,956,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 44,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.58. 7,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,223. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

