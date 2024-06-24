Systelligence LLC Buys 8,566 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Systelligence LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $28.17. 466,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,268. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

