iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Bought by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 142,855 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,761. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

