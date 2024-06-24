Systelligence LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Systelligence LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 1.15% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMEE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JMEE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.