Systelligence LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Systelligence LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 173,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,459. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

