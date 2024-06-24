Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $2,168,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 307,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 62,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.12. 838,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,185. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

