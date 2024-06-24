Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,530 shares of company stock worth $46,536,152 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.93. 1,530,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,019. The stock has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.72. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

