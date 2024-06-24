Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $33,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,806,000 after buying an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,528,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,751. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

