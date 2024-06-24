Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

