Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) is Systelligence LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Systelligence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.61. 11,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $760.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.