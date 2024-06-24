Systelligence LLC Has $13.36 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Systelligence LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,207,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,114,000. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 194,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDB stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $757.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

