Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.4% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $477.29. 14,598,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,299,223. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.85.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

