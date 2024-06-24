Systelligence LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Systelligence LLC lifted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.7% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 6.14% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLBL remained flat at $24.38 during trading on Monday. 134,160 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.