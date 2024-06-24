Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Systelligence LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Systelligence LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 246,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,455,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average of $180.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $145.94 and a 12-month high of $199.30.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

