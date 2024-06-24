Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $32,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

LIT traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $39.71. 169,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,624. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

