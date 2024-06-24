Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 161,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

