Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 233 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.74. 672,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

