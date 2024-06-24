Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $39,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,916,000 after acquiring an additional 856,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. 3,139,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,961,293. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

