Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 405 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 307,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,143. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

