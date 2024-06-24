Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,675. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

