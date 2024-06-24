700 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. 4,861,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.