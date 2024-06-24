Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 105,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.