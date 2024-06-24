75 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $10.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $514.44. 172,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,770. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.84.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

