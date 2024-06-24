SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stock Holdings Cut by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSD traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,630. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.77 and a 200 day moving average of $226.58. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $258.12.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

