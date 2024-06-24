Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 450.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,681,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,616,469. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

