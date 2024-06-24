Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.91. 5,948,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,181,248. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $228.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.