Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $46,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 614.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.89. 315,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

