Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 993 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.1 %

TSN stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 393,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.