iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,068. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

