Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Amgen Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.93. The company had a trading volume of 668,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.84. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.44 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

