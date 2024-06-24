Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 38.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 96,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.11. 3,791,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,289,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

