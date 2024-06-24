Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 177,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,125 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares in the company, valued at $570,179.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Borel purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,379.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Stock Up 0.2 %

NEOG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 435,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,089. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,658.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.