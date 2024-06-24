Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $837,000 Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $154,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,761,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,699. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $21.88. 980,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,505. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

