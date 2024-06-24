GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 25th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million.

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

