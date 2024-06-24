GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 25th.
GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GHG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GHG
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GreenTree Hospitality Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Shopify Stock: Buy-the-Dip Strategy Validated as Growth Soars
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stock Market Sectors Poised for Momentum in Q3
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Reddit: Poised for Growth with Data Licensing and OpenAI Deal
Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.